Lewandowski Returns To Bayern Munich Training

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

Bayern Munich's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski returned to training on Monday after a knee injury, but the club him ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final at Paris Saint-Germain

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski returned to training on Monday after a knee injury, but the club him ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final at Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern said Lewandowski "is not available" for Tuesday's second-leg in Paris. The holders need to overturn a 3-2 defeat after PSG striker Kylian Mbappe scored twice in Munich during last week's first leg.

Lewandowski, 32, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, injured ligaments in his right knee a fortnight ago while on international duty with Poland.

Bayern's medical staff had predicted he would be out for four week, but the striker took part in running drills on Monday as Bayern trained during a snowfall in Munich.

Lewandowski has scored 35 league goals this season, leaving him just five short of Gerd Mueller's all-time Bundesliga record set in 1971/72.

