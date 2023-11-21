Long-term planning needed for national team: Haroon Malik

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik believes long-term planning is a dire need of the hour for the national team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik believes long-term planning is a dire need of the hour for the national team.

Addressing the media after the FIFA Qualifier second round match against Tajikistan here at Jinnah Stadium, he conveyed his gratitude for hosting another FIFA Qualifier on home ground, which was witnessed by 20,000 passionate football fans.

He acknowledged the role of national team head coach Stephen Constantine and the players, saying, “I am thankful to Stephen Constantine and our players who provided us moments to cheer." He also praised the football fans, highlighting their passion and love for the game, which has kept Pakistani football alive.

Regarding the national team's performance against Tajikistan, Malik remarked, "Our players tried to give their best against the much superior visiting side, playing much better than expected in such a short span of time." He emphasized the need for long-term planning, pointing out the 50-year plan Japan has for the World Cup, which has made them Asian giants in football.

"These six second-round matches of the FIFA Qualifiers are development matches. Our entire effort is to qualify for the AFC Cup. I am very satisfied and happy with the team’s performance, and I hope they will further improve it under the coaching and guidance of national team coach Stephen Constantine,” Malik said.

Malik advocated for a league based on home and away matches with a points system. He believed that a professional league for clubs would attract better players, contributing to the national team's success on the international stage.

Regarding the national team's international exposure, Malik said, "From 2022 until now, Pakistan's national men’s team played 36 international matches, gaining confidence and experience. We are now at the very basic step of the right track, with a gradual process to be competitive at the SAFF and Asia levels. We can hope to make gradual progress and bring joy to our football fans," he said.