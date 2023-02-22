Lozano returns for Napoli, Glasner makes one change for Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner has made only one change ahead of his team's first ever Champions League last 16 clash, bringing in Aurelio Buta for Ansgar Knauff on Tuesday

The Portuguese winger, who was rested for Frankfurt's 2-0 home win over Bremen on Saturday, comes in for Dortmund loanee Knauff, who set up a second-half goal for French striker Randal Kolo Muani in the victory.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has made two changes from the side which won 2-0 away at Sassuolo on Friday.

Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, both rested on the weekend, return to the starting line-up in place of Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano.

The match, at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Arena, will be overseen by veteran referee Artur Soares Dias.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli on Tuesday (kick-off 2000 GMT): Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1) Kevin Trapp (c); Kristijan Jakic, Tuta, Evan Ndicka; Aurelio Buta, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow, Philipp Max; Mario G�tze, Jesper Lindstrom; Randal Kolo Muani Napoli (4-3-3) Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (c), Min-jae Kim, Amir Rrahmani, Mathias Olivera; Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Frank Anguissa; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia Coach: Luciano Spalletti (ITA) Referee: Artur Dias (POR)