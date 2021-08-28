UrduPoint.com

Lyallpur Club Beats KU By 1-0 Goal In PPFL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Lyallpur Club beat Karachi United by 1-0 goal while Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) played with Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) 1-1 draw in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League(PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Saturday.

The first match was played between Lyallpur Club and Karachi United.

Two teams fought well and were engaged 0-0 at the end of the first half.

Muhammad Sufyan scored a lone goal for Lyallpur Club in the 83rd minutes of the game.

Karachi United tried to equalize the game through its players Fareed and Aqib but they could not succeed to equalize the score.

In the last minute of the match, Affan Siddiqui missed Corner for Karachi United and Hussnain Abbas wasted the same for Lyallpur Club in the 70th minutes.

Muhammad Sufyan, Zain ul Abedeen and Waqas well played for the winning team while Azan Manzoor and Moheeb were also outstanding for the loser team during the match.

The second match was played between KRL and SNGPL. both teams fought well and engaged 1-1 at the end of the first half.

Both teams could not succeed to make any score in the 2nd half.

In the 16th minutes of the first half, Alamgir scored a goal for KRL and Samad Khan equalized the score 1-1 in the 32nd minutes of the same half.

The match was locked 1-1 at the end of the scheduled times.

Alamgir, Rajab Ali and Arslan Ali played well for KRL while Zeeshan Ali and Samad Khan were best players of SNGPL.

According to point-table, Pakistan WAPDA was on first position with nine point while Lyallpur Club with seven points and Pakistan Airforce with six points stood on 2nd and Third position respectively.

Two matches would be played tomorrow (Sunday), Huma Club v/s Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority while Lyallpur Club will face Pakistan Airforce.

