Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup: Day 3

Remounts and Pricemeter.pk won their respective two-chukker matches played under American system to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Remounts and Pricemeter.pk won their respective two-chukker matches played under American system to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Thursday.

In the first match of the day played under American system among three teams - Remounts, AOS and Imperial Hydroponics - team Remounts played well against both of their opponents and won both of their matches to earn place in the subsidiary final. First they outpaced Imperial Hydroponics by 6-3 1/2 and then outlasted AOS by recording a comfortable 5-1 triumph to make their way to the subsidiary final. Earlier, AOS outscored Imperial Hydroponics by 5-1 1/2.

In the second match of the day played among three teams - Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo, Armoured Corps Risala and Platinum Homes - team Pricemeter.pk emerged as winners by winning two out of three matches. The winning side first won their match against Armoured Corps Risala with a margin of 5-2 1/2 and then played a closely-contested match against Platinum Homes and won it by a narrow margin of 2-1. In the match between Platinum Homes and Armoured Corps Risala, the former emerged as winners with a score of 3-1/2.

Now tomorrow (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club, some crucial matches will take place among the top teams and the winning sides will qualify for the main final.