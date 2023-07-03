Asia Rugby has announced the match officials appointed for the upcoming Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 which Pakistan will host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an exciting two-match series against the home side

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Asia Rugby has announced the match officials appointed for the upcoming Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 which Pakistan will host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an exciting two-match series against the home side . The matches will take place at Lahore's iconic Punjab Stadium on tomorrow, Tuesday and on July 8.

The first match tomorrow, Tuesday will see the highly experienced Morgan White from Hong Kong China Rugby taking up the role of the referee. Assisting him will be Just Wang from the Singapore Rugby Union and Abdul Munim from the Malaysian Rugby Union. Working remotely Peter Hudson from the Qatar Rugby Federation will serve as Match Officials Performance Reviewer.

For the final match on July 8, only Wang from the Singapore Rugby Union will take on the role of referee.

Supporting him on the field will be Morgan White and Abdul Munim as Assistant Referees. Working remotely Akihisa Aso from the Japan Rugby Football Union will be the Match Officials' Performance Reviewer.

Asia Rugby has also appointed Rizwan Malik as the Citing Commissioner for the entire tournament.

These officials bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the tournament, ensuring that the matches are conducted fairly and following the laws of the game, highlighting the commitment of Asia Rugby to maintaining the highest standards of officiating.

The match officials have been carefully selected by Asia Rugby's Selections and AppointmentsPanel and ratified by both the Asia Rugby Referees Committee and the Asia Rugby Interim CEO.