UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Strolls Past Ruud To Make Turin Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Medvedev strolls past Ruud to make Turin final

Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the final of the ATP Finals after cruising to a straight-sets 6-4, 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Saturday

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the final of the ATP Finals after cruising to a straight-sets 6-4, 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Saturday.

World number two Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final at the Pala Alpitour in Turin after breezing to victory over Norwegian Ruud.

Winner of the Finals last year, the 25-year-old has now won nine straight matches at the season-ending tournament and looked unruffled as he dealt with eighth seed Ruud, whose positive debut Finals comes to and end.

"It was a great match because I felt that watching Casper this year he's one of the smartest players on the tour," said Medvedev.

"It's a tough match no matter the score and I'm pleased that I managed to break him from time to time and this made the difference today.

" Medvedev dropped just five points on his own serve on his way to claiming the first set, three of those coming in game four after he had already broken Ruud in the previous game.

The fact that the Russian didn't have to defend a single break point highlighted the easy dominance he held over Ruud.

Medvedev ended Ruud's brave resistance when he broke serve at the third attempt in a long game five of the second set, a 13-point exchange which put him in the perfect position to close out the match.

He then cruised through his service game to make it 4-2 in the set and again piled the pressure on Ruud in the next game, eventually breaking again to set up an easy service game and close out the match.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Pala Turin Casper Sunday From

Recent Stories

No wheat flour shortage in Sindh: Ministers

No wheat flour shortage in Sindh: Ministers

1 minute ago
 Seminar held to mark Universal children's day

Seminar held to mark Universal children's day

1 minute ago
 Jan Sher Khan calls on Punjab CM

Jan Sher Khan calls on Punjab CM

1 minute ago
 Shafqat lays foundation stone of NCA graduate bloc ..

Shafqat lays foundation stone of NCA graduate block

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condemns opposition's political poi ..

Chief Minister condemns opposition's political point scoring on dengue

4 minutes ago
 Modi retreats on controversial farm laws

Modi retreats on controversial farm laws

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.