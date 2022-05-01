UrduPoint.com

Moazzam, Areeba Khan Clinched Naya Nazimabad Archery Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Moazzam, Areeba Khan clinched Naya Nazimabad Archery Championship title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Moazzam Ali clinched First Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Archery Championship title while Areeba Khan won the women's event.

Members of Naya Nazimabad Archery academy participated in the championship which was played at Naya Nazimabad Archery Arena. Ten meter competitions were included in the scheduled championship organized by Sindh Archery Association.

The wonderful event, which lasted for more than three hours, was co-sponsored by Salman Foods and Happy Cow. According to the results, Moazzam Ali bagged the first position among men with 167 points and won the gold medal, Abdullah Mirza bagged the second position with 159 points and silver medal while Taha Khan bagged the third position with 155 points and bronze medal.

In the women's event, Areeba Khan bagged the first position and gold medal with 167 points while Mazna Rehman bagged the silver medal with 165 points, Saba Anjum scored 162 points and won the bronze medal. Salman Foods Country Head Sarfraz Ahmed was the special guest of the event.

He said that the sport of archery is gaining popularity rapidly. Imtiaz Sheikh, Chairman, Sindh Archery Association, said on the occasion that Samad Habib, CEO of Naya Nazimabad and Syed Muhammad Talha, Director of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana were very enthusiastic about the successful organization of the first event. It should be made a permanent event of Naya Nazimabad. SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput said that there is a lot of talent in archery in Karachi. At the commencement of the event, Secretary Sindh Archery Association Ejaz Ali while giving a lecture on safety measures during archery said that archers should give top priority to their safety during the game. Marketing Manager "Happy Cow" Mohsin Raza said that our support for healthy activities will continue with the Sindh Archery Association. Later, the special guest Salman Foods Country Head Sarfraz Ahmed distributed prizes. Naya Nazimabad sports Manager Muhammad Asif, Farrukh Bilal, Izhar Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

