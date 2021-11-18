UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Amir Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:16 PM

The former pacer may miss Dubai T10 League due to start from November 19 (tomorrow) after testing positive for Coronvirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking to a reporter, the 29-year old player confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus on November 8 and he was in isolation since then.

He said that weather in Lahore was not good these days, and therefore, he did not want to indulge himself into any trouble regarding his health.

“Thank God, the rest of my family members are perfectly fine,” said the player.

According to the reports, the pacer might miss now Abu Dhabi League due to start from November 19 (tomorrow).

Amir who had to represent Bangla Tigers in the 5th edition of the league, however, said that he was feeling better and was on his way to recovery. He asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery so that he could play for Pakistan.

The reports said that Amir had to fly to Karachi on November 20 or 21 and then he will fly to Dubai where he will prepare himself for Lanka Premier League (LPL).

