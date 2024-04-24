Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against New Zealand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:05 PM
The PCB officials say that both the players have been rested and proper rehabilitation work would be carried with the medical panel at the National Cricket Academy.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) Muhammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batsman and batsman Mohammad Irfan Khan have been ruled out of ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.
“PCB Medical Panel yesterday received Radiology reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan.
After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday’s and Saturday’s T20Is against New Zealand,” read a statement issued by the board.
The board said that the two players would work on their rehabilitation with the PCB Medical Panel at NCA.
The development took place at a moment when the Pakistan is going to play 4th T20I match against New Zealand on Thursday (tomorrow) at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
The both sides, however, are determined to amazing performance in the tomorrow’s clash.
