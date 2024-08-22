NA body lauds Olympic gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday commended 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem for making the nation proud by achieving such feat for the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday commended 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem for making the nation proud by achieving such feat for the country.

The IPC Committee which met here today under the Chairmanship of Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhek, Member of the National Assembly also acknowledged the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) initiatives to promote sports activities in the country.

In the meeting, Secretary IPC briefed the Committee on the Ministry’s functions, including coordination between the Federal Government and the Provinces in economic, cultural, and administrative fields.

The briefing also highlighted efforts to promote uniformity in policy formulation and implementation between the Provinces and the Federal Government.

The Committee was informed about the attached departments, including the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the Department of Tourist Services (DTS), the Gun and Country Club (GCC), the National Internship Program, the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, and the Federal Land Commission (FLC). Additionally, discussions covered the signing of MOUs with other countries and international organizations related to sports, tourism, and youth.

The Ministry also provided the Committee with updates on the latest status of human resources within the Ministry and its affiliated organizations. The Committee was informed about the budget allocations for the Ministry and its associated departments.

Additionally, the Committee was presented with the organograms of these departments.

A comprehensive briefing was also given on the sports infrastructure, the composition of the Pakistan Sports Board, and its various initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourist Services presented an overview of its activities from its inception to the present. It was also noted that the National Internship Program was active from 2006 to 2009 but became dormant and has not undertaken any assignments since 2019.

The Committee directed the Secretary IPC, to provide complete details of the organizations under the Pakistan Sports Board, including their Presidents and other position holders, as well as medals awarded to the players during the last five years.

Furthermore, the illegal orders/decisions made by PSB shall be reversed, with a report submitted to the Committee.

The Committee inquired about the selection criteria for the Chairmen and Members of the Federal Land Commission, along with their performance, and requested that this information be provided to the Committee.

The Committee recommended assigning the subject of the Council of Common Interest to IPC.

The Committee also expressed concern over the non-framing of rules for the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council and directed the Secretary to finalize them without any further delay.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Idrees, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Ms. Shaista Khan, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Syeda Shehla Raza, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Jamshaid Ahmad, and Adil Khan Bazai, Secretary IPC and heads of the attached departments.