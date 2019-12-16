National cricket team’s players are eager for test math at NSK

(@fidahassanain)

The first test match ended in draw due to bad weather and light issue in Rawalpindi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) The players of Pakistan Cricket Team are very eager to face Sri Lankan Team in the first test to be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

The first test match between Pakistan and Sri-Lanka ended in draw mainly because of weather conditions in Rawalpindi.

The next test math is to be played at iconic National Stadium of Karachi from Dec 19. Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Azhar Ali is very eager to lead the side at the historic venue.

Talking to the media, “I can’t wait for the toss and the whole team is much excited for the match,”. Shan Masood—the opening batsman who grew up in Karachi, will also play the first class cricket at the stadium. The 30-year old is much excited to play as opener for Pakistan’s test match in Karachi.

International cricket is back to country after ten years gap as previously the Sri-Lankan was attacked by the terrorists during their visit to Pakistan in 2009.

“I saw many matches here at National Stadium which developed my interest in the game,” said Shan Masood. “I remember missing my school to watch a 1996 World Cup match between Pakistan Sought Africa in which Aamir Sohail scored a century,” he further said. He also recalled the excellent performance of Rajesh Chauhan who struck a six. Asad Shafiq is also from Karachi who is also passionate about the Test match against Sri Lanka.

“The scene is still in my mind whenAsif Bhai got the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar at National Stadium in a test match. I screamed over his victorious style and wicket,” the player remembered.

Babar Azam performed excellent on the first test match against Sri-Lanka in Rawalpindi. He did century score on the final day of Rawalpindi Test on Sunday, and is much excited for the next test match against Sri-Lanka in Karachi.

“I’m much excited for the second Test in Karachi. I can’t wait to bat in Test whites at the National Stadium’s wicket after having played T20Is and ODIs there. I hope that our batsmen and bowlers will perform the best and make the series memorable by winning the last Test. I request Karachiites to turn out in large numbers and support the return of Test cricket to the city,” said Azam babar

Fawad also said that he was happy over return of cricket back to the county. The people of Karachi would come out in large numbers to support both teams which would inspire younger cricketer to take up the game.

Mohammad Rizwan belongs to Karachi Kings in HBL PSL who said that he was able to entertain cricket fans with his glove-work and battling in the second test. “I played for Karachi Kings but looking forward to grabbing this chance and living up the hopes and expectations of tihe cricket fans,”.