National Hockey C’ship quarterfinals on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The quarterfinals of the 67th National Hockey Championship will be played at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy has become the seventh team to make it to the quarterfinals of the 67th National Hockey Championship. The decision for the eighth team to proceed to the knockout stage will be determined on the last day of league matches on Thursday.

A total of four more matches were decided on Wednesday in the ongoing national hockey championship in which KP A, Sindh B, Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Navy earned victories.

In the first match, KP A defeated Islamabad with a score of 6-3 in a thrilling encounter. Saifullah from the winning team scored three goals, while Samiullah, Khurshid, and Zaakir scored one goal each.

From Islamabad, Afaq Malik, Manib, and Zaakir were the scorers. Special guests for this match were Col Abdullah Saeed Star, Col Imtiaz Military Special Guest, who introduced the players before the match. Haris Khan was appointed as the man of the match. The umpires for this match were Irfan Tahir, Zahid Mahmood, and Rizwan Khan, while the field jury included Zafar Abbas, Mazhar, M Akbar, Hafiz Arshad, Ajmal Khan, and Mubarak Ali.

In the second match played on Wednesday, Sindh B defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir easily with a score of 9-0. Javed from the winning team scored three goals, while Imad Rizwan, Im Adnan, Saram Hussain, and Wani Sarwan scored one goal each. A special guest for this match was Col Abdu Latif of the Military Intelligence Services who awarded the man of the match to Mohammad Adnan. The match was supervised by Abdul Sattar, Afsar Ali, and Muhammad Bilal, while for field jury, Zafar Abbas, Ehsanul Haq, Ali Hatim, Yaser Lodhi, Haroon Butt, and Iftikhar Ahmed provided their services.

In the third match, Mari Petroleum defeated Balochistan A after a one-sided contest with a score of 16-0. This was the highest-scoring match of the championship.

Naveed Alam and Ramaiz Suroor scored four goals each for the winning team, while Arshad Liaqat, Wasim Akram, Omar Mustafa, Umair Sattar, Shoaib Khan, Rizwan Butt, Javed Rasool, and Hasher Ali scored one goal each. The special guest for this match was Brig Abdul Tahir of the Military Intelligence Services, who awarded the man of the match to Javed Rasool and Umair Sattar. The umpires for this match were Anwar Hussain, Wasim, and Malik Irfan, while the field jury included Rizwan Mughal, Naveed Hussain, Ghulam Khokhar, Yamin Bhatti, and Tariq Butt.

In the fourth match, Pakistan Navy defeated KP B with a score of 8-0, securing their place in the quarterfinals. From Pakistan Navy, Osman Ali scored two goals, while Hamad Ali, Rana Waleed, Ali Sher, Zulqarnain, Basharat, and Akbar Ali scored one goal each. Pakistan Navy became the first team to secure a spot in the top eight. The special guest for this match was Brig Abrar Hussain of the Real Estate Army Welfare Trust, who was introduced to both teams before the match.

At the end of the match, he awarded the Man of the Match to Pakistan Navy's Sultan Golden and Zikria Hayat. The match was supervised by Wajahat, Asad Abbas, and Saleem, while for field jury, Abdul Malik, Moeen Alam, Salim Raza, Zahoor-ul-Haq, and Ali Aabid were present.

The fifth match was played between Rangers and Port Qasim. Rangers emerged victorious with a score of 3-1. Dawood, Faisal, and Sajjad were the scorers for the Rangers, while Basit scored the lone goal for Port Qasim. The Man of the Match for this match was Dawood. The special guests for this match were Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed (Sitara Imtiaz) Secretary A W T, Waqaz Zahir GM TDCP.

The first match on October 19 would be played between Pakistan Navy and Sindh A, the second match between Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab A, the third match Pakistan Army and Punjab B, the fourth match Wapda and KP A, fifth match Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Air Force.