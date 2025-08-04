Open Menu

Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Of WI Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published August 04, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the third T20I and the subsequent three-match ODI series against West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the second T20I

The injury occurred in the 19th over while Fakhar was chasing a ball in the outfield.

Upon medical assessment, it was determined to be a mild strain. Immediate treatment and initial management have been provided by the team’s medical staff, said a press release.

Fakhar will return to Pakistan on the evening of August 4 and will continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

