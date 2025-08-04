Fakhar Zaman ruled out of WI tour

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the third T20I and the subsequent three-match ODI series against West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the second T20I

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the third T20I and the subsequent three-match ODI series against West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the second T20I.

The injury occurred in the 19th over while Fakhar was chasing a ball in the outfield.

Upon medical assessment, it was determined to be a mild strain. Immediate treatment and initial management have been provided by the team’s medical staff, said a press release.

Fakhar will return to Pakistan on the evening of August 4 and will continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.