National Women Football championship starts on May 5, in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) would start on May 5, in Karachi.

The clubs that have registered by December 2023 would be eligible to participate in the extravaganza,

showcasing the passion for women's football across Pakistan, said a press release.

Being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the championship would see participating the teams that had divided into four groups. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The championship would culminate in a final scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, where the top contenders will vie for the coveted title of the champions.

The PFF has extended invitations to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confirmations to finalize the draw and unveil the match schedule along with the designated venues in the coming days.