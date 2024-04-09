Open Menu

National Women Football Championship Starts On May 5, In Karachi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

National Women Football championship starts on May 5, in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) would start on May 5, in Karachi.

The clubs that have registered by December 2023 would be eligible to participate in the extravaganza,

showcasing the passion for women's football across Pakistan, said a press release.

Being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the championship would see participating the teams that had divided into four groups. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The championship would culminate in a final scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, where the top contenders will vie for the coveted title of the champions.

The PFF has extended invitations to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confirmations to finalize the draw and unveil the match schedule along with the designated venues in the coming days.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football May December Women All From Top

Recent Stories

Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guide ..

Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking

6 minutes ago
 Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' educat ..

Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education

22 minutes ago
 PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

1 hour ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

3 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

6 hours ago
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

6 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

18 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports