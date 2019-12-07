NBA: Results And Standings On Friday
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:25 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Friday in the NBA: Boston 108, Denver 95 Miami 112, Washington 103 Portland 113, LA Lakers 136 Milwaukee 119, LA Clippers 91 San Antonio 105, Sacramento 104 (OT) Chicago 98, Golden State 100 Oklahoma City 139, Minnesota 127 (OT) Charlotte 104, Brooklyn 111 Cleveland 87, Orlando 93 Detroit 108, Indiana 101 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 20 3 0.870 --- Boston 16 5 0.762 3 Miami 16 6 0.727 3 1/2 Toronto 15 6 0.714 4 Philadelphia 15 7 0.682 4 1/2 Indiana 14 8 0.636 5 1/2 Brooklyn 12 10 0.
545 7 1/2 Orlando 11 11 0.500 8 1/2 Detroit 9 14 0.391 11 Charlotte 9 15 0.375 11 1/2 Chicago 8 15 0.348 12 Washington 7 14 0.333 12 Cleveland 5 16 0.238 14 Atlanta 5 17 0.227 14 1/2 New York 4 18 0.182 15 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 20 3 0.870 --- Dallas 15 6 0.714 4 Denver 14 6 0.700 4 1/2 LA Clippers 16 7 0.696 4 Houston 14 7 0.667 5 Utah 12 10 0.545 7 1/2 Phoenix 10 11 0.476 9 Minnesota 10 11 0.476 9 Oklahoma City 9 12 0.429 10 Portland 9 14 0.391 11 San Antonio 9 14 0.391 11 Sacramento 8 13 0.381 11 Memphis 6 15 0.286 13New Orleans 6 16 0.273 13 1/2Golden State 5 19 0.208 15 1/2