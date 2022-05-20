UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Cricket Squad Hit By Covid Cases

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2022 | 10:20 PM

New Zealand cricket squad hit by Covid cases

Three of New Zealand's touring party have tested positive for coronavirus but their four-day warm-up match against English county Sussex will still go ahead, cricket chiefs said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Three of New Zealand's touring party have tested positive for coronavirus but their four-day warm-up match against English county Sussex will still go ahead, cricket chiefs said on Friday.

Batsman Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were flagged after a round of tests on the first morning in Hove and will undergo five days of isolation.

Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to feature in the match.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the rest of the party had tested negative and the situation would be kept under review.

Persistent morning rain and wet ground conditions, however, meant no play was possible at south coast club Sussex's Hove headquarters on Friday.

New Zealand are also currently missing captain Kane Williamson, who is at home awaiting the birth of his second child, and Indian Premier League contingent Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell.

The World Test champions are preparing for a three-Test series against England, starting at Lord's on June 2.

Related Topics

Cricket World Indian Premier League Mitchell Henry Nicholls June Coach New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on plea challenging dismissal of ..

33 seconds ago
 Woman killed, husband ,children injured in road ac ..

Woman killed, husband ,children injured in road accident

36 seconds ago
 FCCI Chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for underta ..

FCCI Chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for undertaking welfare projects

37 seconds ago
 Austin, Colombia Counterpart Discuss Deepening Coo ..

Austin, Colombia Counterpart Discuss Deepening Cooperation on Strategic Issues - ..

39 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certa ..

Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certainly Stay in Paris Climate Agr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.