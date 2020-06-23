UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Cricket Tour Of Bangladesh Postponed Over Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:22 PM

New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh has been postponed over the coronavirus, the hosts said on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on sport

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh has been postponed over the coronavirus, the hosts said on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on sport.

New Zealand were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Three Bangladesh cricketers, including former one-day international captain Mashrafe Mortaza, have tested positive in recent days.

The governing bodies from both countries were working on new dates for the series, the Bangladesh Cricket board said.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

He added that organisers did not want to risk the safety and health of players, support staff and others.

"Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC (New Zealand Cricket) have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series," he added.

"We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations, but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision."Australia's tour of Bangladesh, which was due to be played in June, was also postponed in April as the pandemic took hold.

Bangladesh has confirmed over 115,000 infections and more than 1,500 deaths from the coronavirus so far.

