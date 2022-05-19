UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Pays Compensation To Pakistan For Cancelling Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:07 PM

New Zealand pays compensation to Pakistan for cancelling tour

Ties between both boards have returned to normal as Kiwis they will make up for the cancelled tour in April 2023, where they will play five T20Is and as many ODIs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) New Zealand cricket (NZC) paid compensation to the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) for suddenly ending the tour last year in September the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that amount paid by New Zealand was not known yet but the PCB woukd be happy to have huge amount.

They said the relationship between both boards came to normal.

The souces said that Pakistan could accept the invitation to play triangular seriws in Christchurch in October before T20 World Cup in Austalia.

The PCB, they said, could be able to make huge prifit on the eve of Kiwis' tour when both sides would play ten while ball games.

PCB will confirm the tour to New Zealand after deciding the dates with England as they are scheduled to travel to Pakistan for seven T20Is planned in October.

New Zealand will tour Pakistan in December 2022/January 2023 for three ODIs and two Tests while they will make up for the cancelled tour in April 2023, where they will play five T20Is and as many ODIs

It may be mentioned here that New Zealand, just before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021, opted to return home, citing security concerns.

Even the phone call of then Prime Minister Imran Khan to counterpart Jacinda Ardern could not stop New Zealand, so after 18 years, the fans' wish to see the New Zealand team play in Pakistan again remained unfulfilled.

Later, England also followed the suit and withdrew from sending their men and women teams to Pakistan. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja announced that they would ask New Zealand to pay compensation.

