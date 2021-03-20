UrduPoint.com
Neymar Makes PSG Return From Injury Against Lyon

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:48 PM

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says Neymar will return after five weeks out injured against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says Neymar will return after five weeks out injured against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazilian was ruled out of both legs of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against his former club Barcelona, and hasn't played since sustaining a thigh injury on February 10 in the French Cup.

"Neymar is on the squad list, it's an enormous joy to be able to count on him, for him and for the team," Pochettino told an eve-of-match press conference.

The world's most expensive footballer returned to full training on Saturday morning in preparation for his first game since the 1-0 Cup win against second division Caen.

His return puts him centre stage for PSG's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on April 7 and 13 - a rematch of last season's final with PSG beaten 1-0.

Pochettino added: "Since Caen he has spent five, almost six weeks far away from the pitch.

"It's difficult to see him starting his first match back."

