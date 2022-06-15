UrduPoint.com

No Kohli As Hardik Pandya Leads India T20 Squad Against Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2022 | 10:41 PM

No Kohli as Hardik Pandya leads India T20 squad against Ireland

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India's 17-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series in Ireland, the BCCI announced on Wednesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India's 17-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series in Ireland, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named vice-captain for the games at Malahide on June 26 and 28.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for the tour.

Pandya led his Gujarat Titans team to victory in the recently held Indian Premier League.

Batsman Rahul Tripathi has been included in the squad on the back of a solid performance during the IPL.

The Indian team will also travel to England in July to complete the one-off Test against the hosts that was called off due to coronavirus last September. The Indian Test squad was announced last month.

The teams are also scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the nearly three-week long England tour.

Twenty20 squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Related Topics

India Indian Premier League Lead Ireland Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Harshal Patel Deepak Hooda June July September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

2 minutes ago
 Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain ..

Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain for holidays again

2 minutes ago
 President for preparedness to avert damages in nat ..

President for preparedness to avert damages in natural catastrophes

2 minutes ago
 CII expresses concerns on Islamabad High Court's d ..

CII expresses concerns on Islamabad High Court's decisions about marriageable ag ..

2 minutes ago
 Argentinian Chief of Joint Staff lauds Pakistan Na ..

Argentinian Chief of Joint Staff lauds Pakistan Navy's efforts for regional mari ..

5 minutes ago
 Fraught ties between DR Congo and Rwanda date back ..

Fraught ties between DR Congo and Rwanda date back decades

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.