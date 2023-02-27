UrduPoint.com

No Pakistani Player Named In Most Valuable Team Of ICC Women's T20 WC 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :No Pakistani player has been named in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, four Australians, three South Africans, and two English, one each from West Indies and India have been selected for the team, said a press release.

Player of the Tournament Ashleigh Gardner was joined by Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt while England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has been selected as captain.

The team was chosen by a panel of experts including commentators Ian Bishop, Melanie Jones and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Firdose Moonda, with ICC Women's cricket Manager Snehal Pradhan acting as convenor. A fan vote run on icc-cricket.com also contributed towards the selection.

The Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 (in batting order) includes Tazmin Brits (South Africa) 186 runs at 37.20; Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia) 189 runs at 47.25 and four dismissals; Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) 230 runs at 46.00; Nat Sciver-Brunt (c) (England) 216 runs at 72.00; Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) 110 runs at 36.66 and 10 wickets at 12.50; Richa Ghosh (India) 136 runs at 68.00; Sophie Ecclestone (England) 11 wickets at 7.54; Karishma Ramharack (West Indies) 5 wickets at 10.00; Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) 8 wickets at 16.12; Darcie Brown (Australia) 7 wickets at 15.00; Megan Schutt (Australia) 10 wickets at 12.50 and 12th player: Orla Prendergast (Ireland) 109 runs at 27.25 and 3 wickets at 26.00.

Tazmin Brits has been chosen as an opener after smashing back-to-back fifties to guide South Africa to the final, making 186 runs across the tournament.

Brits was named Player of the Match in the semi-final as she hit 68 runs from 55 balls before taking four catches in a star performance. Wicketkeeper-batter Healy has followed up being named Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 with selection as Brits' opening partner. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was in at number three having made the most runs in the tournament with 230, including 61 in the final. Sciver-Brunt was one of two England players named in the XI after winning player of the match three times having made 216 runs, the second-highest in the tournament.

Gardner was also selected among the all-rounders after making 110 runs and taking 10 wickets across the tournament, to sit joint-second in the table. India's Richa Ghosh has been selected in the middle order - the right-hander did not have an average for the first three games of the tournament ending not out three times, her best score coming against England with an unbeaten 47.

For the second ICC tournament in a row, Sophie Ecclestone ended as the highest wicket-taker with the slow left-armer claiming 11 scalps.

The only representative from the West Indies, Karishma Ramharack has been selected for her impressive average of just 10.00. Shabnim Ismail was the final South African in the line-up after the seam bowler took eight wickets.

The final two spots go to Australia's pace duo Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt. Young star Orla Prendergast has been selected as the 12th player after a breakout World Cup for Ireland, making 109 runs including 61 against the West Indies.

