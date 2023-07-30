Darwin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) ::Northern Territory Strike beat Pakistan Shaheens by 59 runs in the opening match of the Top End T20 Series at the Gardens Oval in Darwin on Sunday afternoon.

Shaheens will take on ACT Comets on Monday at the DXC Arena. The first ball will be bowled at 1800 local time. The tournament matches will be live-streamed on Tapmad within Pakistan.

Opting to bat first, Northern Territory Strike scored 185 for five in 20 overs. Param Uppal top-scored for his side, returning unbeaten on 59 off 28 balls, hitting six fours and two towering sixes. Opening batter Josh Kann was another contributor with the bat, scoring a 31-ball 47, which included two fours and four sixes. For Shaheens, spinners Aaliyan Mahmood and Arafat Minhas bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, Shaheens got off to a shaky start, losing two wickets in the first two balls of their innings to right-arm fast Tom Menzies. Opening batter Shamyl Hussain was joined by Captain Rohail Nazir and the pair stitched a 49-run partnership for the third wicket. Left-handed Shamyl returned back to the hut in the eighth over after scoring 26 off 23 balls, which included two fours and a six.

After Shamyl's departure, Arafat (3) off 5 balls was soon back in the hut with Shaheens reeling at 62 for four in 8.5 overs.

At that stage, Mohammad Irfan Khan joined captain Rohail and the duo knitted 29 runs for the fifth wicket – the second-best partnership of the innings for the visiting team. The dangerous-looking Rohail got out in the 13th over after scoring 41 off 33 balls, hitting two sixes and a four.

Irfan (20 off 15 balls with two boundaries and Ahmed Khan (19) off 12 balls with one boundary and one six were the other contributors with the bat before Shaheens were bundled out for 126 in 18.4 overs. For the Northern Territory Strike, Jack Wood and Menzies took four wickets each.

Scores in brief: Northern Territory Strike beat Pakistan Shaheens by 59 runs.

Northern Territory Strike 185-5, 20 overs (Param Uppal 59 not out, Josh Kann 47; Arafat Minhas 2-20, Aaliyan Mahmood 2-42)Pakistan Shaheens 126 all out, 18.4 overs (Rohail Nazir 41, Shamyl Hussain 26, Mohammad Irfan Khan 20, Ahmed Khan 19; Tom Menzies 4-24, Jack Wood 4-28).