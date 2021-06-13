UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Djokovic Factfile

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Novak Djokovic factfile

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Factfile on Novak Djokovic who won the 2021 French Open title at Roland Garros on Sunday: Name: Novak Djokovic date of birth: May 22, 1987 Birthplace: Belgrade Residence: Monte Carlo Ranking: 1 Career prize money: $149,783 million Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021; French Open: 2016, 2021; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; US Open: 2011, 2015, 2018) Grand Slam singles match record: 310/45 Career singles titles: 84Masters titles: 36Davis Cup: 1

