Office Bearers Of Judo Federation Elected

Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:46 PM

Col (retd) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary of Pakistan Judo Federation for the next four years terms (2020-2024) on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Col (retd) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary of Pakistan Judo Federation for the next four years terms (2020-2024) on Friday.

The Council meeting of PJF besides electing office bearers took important decisions regarding further uplift of the game, said a spokesman of the PJF here.

Representative of International Judo Federation, Muhammad Tahsin of Kuwait, who is also the Assistant to the President, Judo Union of Asia was present online and observed the whole electoral process.

Representative of Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam, Deputy Director General (Academics) also attended the meeting as Observer.

Justice (retd) Muhammad Alamzeb Khan conducted/supervised the elections and announced the results.

Following other were also elected treasurer, Fahmida Butt, Senior Vice President, Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan; Vice Presidents, Masood Ahmad, Bashir Khan and Asif Iqbal; Joint Secretary, Noor Shah Afridi and Associate Secretary, Muhammad Rafique.

Six Members Executive Committee, Lt. Col. Muhammad Abid Majeed, Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Abbassi, Naeema Khan, Urooj Fatima and Fatima Raheem.

Newly elected President Col (retd) Junaid Alam thanked all the members for his re-election and said that PJF would take all possible steps for the development of Judo in the country as before. He said that judo players have made a name for the country and the nation by winning numerous medals at the international level. He said that no sports can be developed without the patronage of the government and sponsors and the government should also take steps in the country to promote the game of judo and focus on other sports like sponsored cricket.

Col Junaid further said that during the last four years in the history of the country, Pakistan has greatly increased the world judo rankings and during this time, the athletes have won the most number of medals at the international level as well as qualified for the Olympics.

The elections were attended by all affiliated units including Army, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, AJK, Islamabad and other small Associations.

Although due to ongoing scenario, an online facility through zoom application was available tothe participants, but most of them opted voluntarily to join physically even from far off areas like Balochistan.

