Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid has urged the Chief Minister Punjab designate Maryam Nawaz to put sports and revival of national sport hockey on top of her agenda when she takes oath of the office of the Chief Minister Punjab.

Talking to APP at the National Hockey Stadium here on Monday, he said the national sport hockey has suffered due to neglect during the past three decades and it is time that the political leadership of the country plays its active role in the revival of hockey in the country.

Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid who runs a hockey academy for children aged 7 and above in collaboration with the Punjab Sports board (PSB) and Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) has invited Dutch hockey club OHC Bully to play three matches against HEC Youth team.

“Maryam Nawaz leads the youth and is a visionary politician. It is a good omen that a woman will take assume the seat of Chief Minister in Punjab,” Khawaja said, adding that national sport should be on the top of her agenda for the next five years.

He invited the designate Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to be among the youth at the National Hockey Stadium on February 21 (Wednesday) even before assuming power. He called upon the Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) to watch the match between visiting Dutch OHC Bully and the HEC Youth team and meet the budding local hockey stars and international players.

About the visit of a European hockey club after a lapse of 21 years, Khawaja Junaid paid rich tribute to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, ambassador of the Netherlands embassy in Pakistan Ms. Henny Fokel de Vries for their support in making this visit of a European hockey club possible.

He expressed the hope that visit of the Dutch hockey club will enhance soft image of the country abroad and serve as a gateway for the other hockey teams to visit Pakistan.