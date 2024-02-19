Open Menu

Olympian Khawaja Junaid Urges Maryam Nawaz To Prioritize Hockey

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid has urged the Chief Minister Punjab designate Maryam Nawaz to put sports and revival of national sport hockey on top of her agenda when she takes oath of the office of the Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid has urged the Chief Minister Punjab designate Maryam Nawaz to put sports and revival of national sport hockey on top of her agenda when she takes oath of the office of the Chief Minister Punjab.

Talking to APP at the National Hockey Stadium here on Monday, he said the national sport hockey has suffered due to neglect during the past three decades and it is time that the political leadership of the country plays its active role in the revival of hockey in the country.

Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid who runs a hockey academy for children aged 7 and above in collaboration with the Punjab Sports board (PSB) and Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) has invited Dutch hockey club OHC Bully to play three matches against HEC Youth team.

“Maryam Nawaz leads the youth and is a visionary politician. It is a good omen that a woman will take assume the seat of Chief Minister in Punjab,” Khawaja said, adding that national sport should be on the top of her agenda for the next five years.

He invited the designate Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to be among the youth at the National Hockey Stadium on February 21 (Wednesday) even before assuming power. He called upon the Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) to watch the match between visiting Dutch OHC Bully and the HEC Youth team and meet the budding local hockey stars and international players.

About the visit of a European hockey club after a lapse of 21 years, Khawaja Junaid paid rich tribute to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, ambassador of the Netherlands embassy in Pakistan Ms. Henny Fokel de Vries for their support in making this visit of a European hockey club possible.

He expressed the hope that visit of the Dutch hockey club will enhance soft image of the country abroad and serve as a gateway for the other hockey teams to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Netherlands Mukhtar Ahmed February Women HEC Muslim Top

Recent Stories

Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 dese ..

Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people

1 minute ago
 25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowf ..

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall

1 minute ago
 4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

5 minutes ago
 Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after re ..

Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..

5 minutes ago
 Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional ..

Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..

3 minutes ago
 President for financial inclusion of weaker segmen ..

President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..

6 minutes ago
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

3 minutes ago
 Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

3 minutes ago
 SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & orde ..

SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan

3 minutes ago
 IPM training of agriculture officials begins acros ..

IPM training of agriculture officials begins across south Punjab

53 seconds ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI and polio e ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports