Open Menu

Orakzai Zalmo Mela To Be Kicked Off From Nov 3

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Orakzai Zalmo Mela to be kicked off from Nov 3

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing and the Pakistan Armed Forces would organize the three-day "Orakzai Zalmo Mela" from November 3-5, 2023 in the Orakzai tribal district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing and the Pakistan Armed Forces would organize the three-day "Orakzai Zalmo Mela" from November 3-5, 2023 in the Orakzai tribal district.

The aim of this festival is to promote tourism in the province, especially in the merged districts and to provide the youth of these areas with opportunities to explore their hidden talents and hone their skills.

KPCTA is making continuous efforts to boost tourism in the adjoining districts of the province by utilizing all available resources.

The festival would feature cultural stalls from the merged districts, displaying cultural food items and will include various sports competitions such as cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, stone lifting, tractor stopping, truck pulling, tug of war, desi kushti, archery and athletics.

The festivities would also include performances of traditional KP Khattak Dance. A large number of youths will participate in this festival. The purpose of organizing the "Orakzai Zalmo Mela" is to provide a platform for young players from the merged districts.

This initiative would not only promote tourism in the region but also create opportunities for local people and strengthen the local economy. It is worth mentioning that KPCTA has organized many events in tribal areas for the youth, which have had a positive impact on the mindset of youngsters living in these areas.

The Orakzai Zalmo Mela is also part of the efforts being made by KPCTA to bring youngsters into the mainstream and provide them with opportunities for growth, making them a useful part of society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kabaddi Young November All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports