Orakzai Zalmo Mela to be kicked off from Nov 3

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing and the Pakistan Armed Forces would organize the three-day "Orakzai Zalmo Mela" from November 3-5, 2023 in the Orakzai tribal district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing and the Pakistan Armed Forces would organize the three-day "Orakzai Zalmo Mela" from November 3-5, 2023 in the Orakzai tribal district.

The aim of this festival is to promote tourism in the province, especially in the merged districts and to provide the youth of these areas with opportunities to explore their hidden talents and hone their skills.

KPCTA is making continuous efforts to boost tourism in the adjoining districts of the province by utilizing all available resources.

The festival would feature cultural stalls from the merged districts, displaying cultural food items and will include various sports competitions such as cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, stone lifting, tractor stopping, truck pulling, tug of war, desi kushti, archery and athletics.

The festivities would also include performances of traditional KP Khattak Dance. A large number of youths will participate in this festival. The purpose of organizing the "Orakzai Zalmo Mela" is to provide a platform for young players from the merged districts.

This initiative would not only promote tourism in the region but also create opportunities for local people and strengthen the local economy. It is worth mentioning that KPCTA has organized many events in tribal areas for the youth, which have had a positive impact on the mindset of youngsters living in these areas.

The Orakzai Zalmo Mela is also part of the efforts being made by KPCTA to bring youngsters into the mainstream and provide them with opportunities for growth, making them a useful part of society.