PAF Skiers Clinch Five Medals On The Opening Day Of Ski Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

PAF skiers clinch five medals on the opening day of Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) skiers proved their dominance on the opening day, as they clinched five medals in the 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup, being held in freezing temperatures at the PAF Ski Resort, Naltar (Gilgit Baltistan).

.

The winter sports season kicked off at the picturesque valley of Naltar on Tuesday with enthusiastic skiers from all over Pakistan arriving at the PAF Ski Resort, said a PAF press release issued here.

PAF skiers clinched five medals on the opening day in the 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup. In Slalom category, PAF's talented skier Naveed won the gold, while his teammates Ishtiaq and Ashfaq earned silver and bronze medals, respectively.

PAF skiers also showed their class in the Giant Slalom category races as well. Both gold and silver medals in the category were won by Ishtiaq and Ashfaq from PAF team, whereas Swat's Ahsan claimed the bronze medal.

Around 100 national skiers from all over the country were participating in the much awaited winter sports, which were conducted each year in the magnificent Naltar Ski resort under the auspices of PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP).

Teams of PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Higher education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club were participating in various events like Alpine Skiing, Snow Boarding, Ice Hockey and Ice Skating.

PAF and WSFP jointly arrange these events each year in a bid to promote winter sports in the country and sports tourism in snowy mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

