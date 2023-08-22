ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's ace blind archer Tanveer Ahmed's participation in the ongoing IBSA World Games is in doubt due to visa issues.

"I am awaiting for my UK visa. I had applied for it on a priority basis some 10 days before," Tanveer told APP on the phone on Tuesday.

Being supported by the BARD Foundation, Tanveer is the only man archer from Pakistan, who is scheduled to represent the country in the 10-day prestigious Games that kicked off on August 18 in Birmingham.

"My event is taking place on Thursday, meaning I will have to fly on Wednesday, by all means, to compete in it," he added.

The 39-year-old Tanveer, who has low vision and shoots blindfolded has won several medals in national and international competitions since taking on archery in 2017. Before that, he was a blind cricketer where he showcased his talent for 16 years.

"I've been playing cricket. But it is the archery that gave me real recognition," he said.

2022 has been a year of success for him as he earned five international medals in it, including the first-ever mixed team gold medal in the Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a silver medal in the 30-metre individual event of VI Archery and the bronze medal in the 18-metre individual event of VI Archery in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, bronze medal in World Ranking Event & European Cup and silver medal in World Archery Para Championships.

"I'm the only archer from Pakistan, who has won five medals in a Calendar year," he said.

He said he had been training hard for the games and believed he was fully fit to take on the challenge to make a podium finish.

Besides Tanveer, Pakistan's woman archer Dr Bakhtawar is taking part in the Games. She is the only Pakistani woman well as the only Asian woman to feature in the archery discipline of the games. She has reached Birmingham to represent the country in the quadrennial extravaganza.

The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment. Around 1250 competitors from 70 nations are featured in the games.

The games staged every four years are the pinnacle of the international sporting calendar outside the Paralympic Games.

The sports taking place during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling and tennis. Pakistan's men's blind cricket team is also scheduled to feature in the Games.