Pak Army Wins National Shooting C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Pakistan Army bagged the 31st National Shooting Championship 2024 title at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army bagged the 31st National Shooting Championship 2024 title at Karachi.

Pakistan Army topped the list with 16 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Pakistan Navy was declared runner-up with 15 gold, 16 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stood third while Wapda and Sindh grabbed fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Teams of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Wapda, Police and Federal Rifles Association featured in the championship.

Chief Guest Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz distributed prizes among the players.

