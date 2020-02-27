Pak Crescent CC, Faisal Gymkhana move to 3rd round of Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tourney

Pak Crescent Cricket Club and Faisal Gymkhana entered into third round of the All Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating their opponents here at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Pak Crescent cricket Club and Faisal Gymkhana entered into third round of the All Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating their opponents here at various grounds. The tournament is being organized by Rising Star Cricket Club with the Permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

In the day's first fixture played at TMC ground Pak Crescent Cricket Club defeated Rising Star Cricket Club by 11 runs. Batting first, Pak Crescent CC scored 220 runs and all-out in 43.4 overs. Muhammad Qayyum scored 79 with 9 fours and 2 sixes, Bilal Khalid 45 with 4 fours, Abdullah Khalid 32.

Rising Star CC's Ziaur Rehman took 4 wickets for 11 runs and Muhammad Mohsin 3 for 34.

In reply Rising Star CC scored 209 runs all-out in 42.1 overs. Afnan Khan 62 with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, Suleman Saleem 27, M. Usman 23, Asad Iqbal 22.

Meanwhile in another match Faisal Gymkhana beat Youngster Gymkhana by 8 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana. Youngster Gymkhana scored 133 runs and all-out in 29.2 overs. Mohammad Zohaib 54 with 9 fours, Faisal Rehman 25.

In their reply Faisal Gymkhana scored 137 with loss of 2 wickets in 17.4 overs. Fayyaz Hussain Unbeaten 57 with 5 fours and 4 sixes, Shoiab Shakeel 51 3 fours and 3 sixes and Ebad Khan 20 not out.