Pak Vs NZ: Kiwis arrive in Islamabad after long gap of 18 years

The New Zealand players who have arrived in Islamabad via charter flight from Dhaka will directly go to the hotel and undergo COVID-19 testing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) New Zealand team has arrived in Islamabad after long gap of 18 years.

The Kiwis have arrived through charter flight BG-4031 from Dhaka.

The guest squad will undergo a COVID-19 test at a private hotel in Islamabad. The blackcaps will be allowed training if their tests emerged as negative.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in November 2003 when they played five ODIs. Since the 2003 ODI series, Pakistan have thrice hosted New Zealand for ODIs in the United Arab Emirates with the Black Caps winning the 2009-10 and 2014-15 series )2-1 and 3-2, respectively) and drawing the 2018-19 series 1-1.

However, Pakistan won the 2009-10 and 2018-19 T20I series by 2-0 and 3-0, respectively, while the 2014-15 series was tied at 1-1. New Zealand drew the 2014-15 Test series 1-1 and won the 2018-19 series by 2-1.

The New Zealand team will pay ODI matches starting from September 17, 19 and 21 at Pindi cricket Stadium and will play five T20I matches from Sept 25 to October 3 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Rawalpindi ODIs will count towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification and third position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore.

The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

Pakistan have 40 points from nine ODIs in the Super League while New Zealand won all three ODIs and are presently sitting pretty on 30 points.

The seven top-ranked sides and World Cup hosts India will progress directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to take place in India in October/November 2023.