Open Menu

Pakistan Defeats Bangladesh By 140 Runs In Wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published October 06, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

Defending champion Pakistan won over Bangladesh by 140 runs in the Wheelchair T20 Cricket Asia Cup in Khatmandu, Nepal

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Defending champion Pakistan won over Bangladesh by 140 runs in the Wheelchair T20 cricket Asia Cup in Khatmandu, Nepal.

The bowlers of green shirts bowled out Bangladesh for 44 runs in 14 overs, according to a communique here on Friday.

Sajid Ali Abbasi was declared the best player of the match for scoring 59 runs. Captain Muhammad Zeeshan scored 55 runs.

In the second match, India defeated Nepal by 53 runs. Pakistan won the toss and batted first and set a target of 183 runs in 16 overs for 8 wickets. Sajid Ali Abbasi scored 59 runs. The captain remained not out after scoring 55 runs.

Ahmed Yar 26, Khalid Shah 13, Muhammad Faiz 8, Umar Gul and Misal Khan scored 5 runs each.

Muhammad Shahid could not score any runs while Muhammad Rajan Hussain sent back three players to the pavilion.

Ozil Birgi, Ripanuddin, Spawn Dewan and Robin Ginn took one wicket each. Chasing the target, the Bangladeshi team collapsed for 44 runs in 14 overs. Ahmad Yar took three wickets and Muhammad Faiz took two wickets, while Misal Khan and Khalid Shah took one wicket each.

It should be noted that the defending champion Pakistan was defeated by Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first match.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 Bangladesh Sri Lanka Nepal Umar Gul Best Asia

Recent Stories

SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

6 minutes ago
 Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

14 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

14 minutes ago
 LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions ag ..

LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with ..

6 minutes ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

6 minutes ago
 PSX gains 41 points

PSX gains 41 points

6 minutes ago
PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

11 minutes ago
 Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

6 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbotta ..

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning instit ..

Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technol ..

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

11 minutes ago
 Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports