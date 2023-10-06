Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

Defending champion Pakistan won over Bangladesh by 140 runs in the Wheelchair T20 Cricket Asia Cup in Khatmandu, Nepal

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Defending champion Pakistan won over Bangladesh by 140 runs in the Wheelchair T20 cricket Asia Cup in Khatmandu, Nepal.

The bowlers of green shirts bowled out Bangladesh for 44 runs in 14 overs, according to a communique here on Friday.

Sajid Ali Abbasi was declared the best player of the match for scoring 59 runs. Captain Muhammad Zeeshan scored 55 runs.

In the second match, India defeated Nepal by 53 runs. Pakistan won the toss and batted first and set a target of 183 runs in 16 overs for 8 wickets. Sajid Ali Abbasi scored 59 runs. The captain remained not out after scoring 55 runs.

Ahmed Yar 26, Khalid Shah 13, Muhammad Faiz 8, Umar Gul and Misal Khan scored 5 runs each.

Muhammad Shahid could not score any runs while Muhammad Rajan Hussain sent back three players to the pavilion.

Ozil Birgi, Ripanuddin, Spawn Dewan and Robin Ginn took one wicket each. Chasing the target, the Bangladeshi team collapsed for 44 runs in 14 overs. Ahmad Yar took three wickets and Muhammad Faiz took two wickets, while Misal Khan and Khalid Shah took one wicket each.

It should be noted that the defending champion Pakistan was defeated by Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first match.