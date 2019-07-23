UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Embassy In Oman Holds Welcome Reception For Taekwondo Players

Muhammad Rameez 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan in Jordan Major General (Retd.) Junaid Rehmat said the athletes representing Pakistan in each and every sports were our heroes.

Addressing a welcome ceremony organized for players participating in 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship and 7th All Hassan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Tournament at Pakistan Embassy in Oman, the ambassador said he would play his role in bilateral taekwondo training sessions among Pakistan and Jordan, according to a message received here on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan and Jordan had very friendly relations and Pakistanis were given due respect in Jordan.

Major General (Retd.) Junaid Rehmat said sports could play a vital role in strengthening the bilateral relations.

Talking to the players, he said he had great hopes by the national players that they would utilize all their capabilities to win the medals for the country.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Waseem Ahmed Janjua on the occasion said Pakistan Taekwondo Federation was making all-out efforts for the promotion of taekwondo in the country.

He said every possible effort was being made to ensure participation of national players in every international level event.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Vice President Umer Saeed, Associate Editor Gulf news Ashfaq Ahmed and others were also also present.

