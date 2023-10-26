Open Menu

Pakistan Gears Up For World Cup Clash Against South Africa With Final Training Session

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:05 PM

Among the Pakistan squad and reserves, 11 players actively participated in the session, while seven players chose to skip the optional practice session.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) Pakistan conducted their final practice session on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, gearing up for their forthcoming World Cup showdown against South Africa, scheduled for Friday.

The players who decided to take a rest from the practice session included Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, and Hassan Ali.

Fakhar Zaman, who has been managing a knee injury, was absent from Pakistan's previous World Cup matches against Australia and Afghanistan. His availability for the upcoming match against South Africa will hinge on his condition following today's training session.

The Pakistan squad for the World Cup comprises Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

