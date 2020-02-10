Pakistan records a comfortable win against Bangladesh in first test

Pakistan recorded a comfortable win against Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first test of the two-match series of ICC Test Championship here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday

Bangladesh resumed the fourth day of the Test with 126 for 6, but were unable to handle Pakistan's bowling attack and went down for 168 for all on the day.

Pakistan now stands at fourth place with 140 points in the World Test Championship Standings and are placed after England (146), Australia (296), and India (360).

Pacer Naseem Shah who became the youngest bowler ever to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday was declared man of the match.

The pacer was withdrawn from Pakistan's squad for the Under-19 World Cup as Pakistan team head coach-cum-selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis wanted him to be part of the senior outfit which had resulted in wonders for the pacer.

Pakistan had bowled out Bangladesh at 233 in the first innings and posted 445 in reply. Centuries from Shan Masood (100) and middle-order batsman Babar Azam (143) had put Pakistan in a strong position. Pakistan bowled out the Tigers for 168-10 in the second innings to make a contented win.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Mominul Haque on 41 while Mohammad Abbas grabbed the wicket of Rubel Hossain 5.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 4 for 58 after claiming wickets of Liton Das 29 and Abu Jayed 3.

Speaking at the post match press conference here, Bangladesh Skipper Mominul Haque, expressed disappointment at the defeat. "Pakistan team bowled really well. The home conditions also suited the Green-shirts. Naseem Shah was a good future for Pakistan cricket. It was amazing to see him bowling with such an aggression," he said.

To a question, he said the team lacked in the batting department and definitely Bangladesh would have to learn from the defeat. "The way Pakistan welcomed and treated us was excellent," he said.

To a question, he said he was happy to see Bangladesh Under19 lifting the World Cup trophy.

Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali hailed pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for their outstanding performance against Bangladesh.

To a question, as why Fawad Alam was not given a chance in the Playing XI, he said Fawad was capable to perform but Pakistan opted to go in the match with the same outfit that defeated Sri Lanka in the last match.

Azhar said the home win was important for players as it had increased their confidence level. "This win was a complete team effort. We will be carrying this confidence in the away series which we are scheduled to play in the coming months," he said.

To a query, whether Shaheen and Naseem had filled the gap of Wahan Raiz and Mohammad Amir, he said the young pacers got the opportunity and grabbed that.

He said Yasir Shah was a champion bowler.

"The ball spins at Pakistani wickets relatively less in the first two to three days as compared to UAE pitches where Pakistan played many of its home series," he said.

He thanked both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh visiting Pakistan for the test series. He also congratulated the Bangladesh's Under19 team for winning the World Cup.

He said he had sent Naseem at the fine leg after he made hat-trick as he wanted the pacer to enjoy how it looked like to perform in front of the home crowd.

Pacer Naseem Shah who was brimming with joy said he was dedicating his hat-trick to the country where the fans had been away to enjoy international cricket activities for several years.

Naseem said he missed the Monday's play badly but due to a strained muscle he had to rest.

He said he was learning a lot under bowling coach Waqar Younis who was disseminating the art to him.

"After the hat-trick I didn't know that I have made world record. After the feat I also received a call from my family who felicitated me on achieving this milestone," he said.