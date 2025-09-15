Pakistan Team Lands In Sri Lanka For SAFF U-17 C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan U-17 football team has arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025,
scheduled to take place from September 15 to 27.
Pakistan team has been placed in Group B alongside India, Bhutan and the Maldives, said a press release.
Pakistan will kick off its campaign against Bhutan on September 16 at 7pm Pakistan Standard Time.
