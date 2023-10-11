Pakistan team optimistic to face Cambodia

Pakistan's men's football team feels optimistic to face Cambodia in an away leg FIFA World Cup Qualifier showdown at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday

If successful against Cambodia, Pakistan would earn a coveted place in Group G, alongside football powerhouses Tajikistan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, marking a groundbreaking achievement for the nation, said a press release.

The Pakistan national football team, led by coach and a squad of talented players, was ready to give their all on the pitch.

They've left no stone unturned in their preparation and aims to make the nation proud by clinching a spot in the second round and etching their Names in football history.

In a pre-match press conference, Coach Stephen Constantine, ahead of the critical Cambodia clash, emphasized the team's positive attitude and transformation, “It will be a very difficult game, but I think the attitude for us has to be positive. I think it will be a very different Pakistan team that people see from now on, and hopefully, we can get results here and finish the process in Islamabad."

The coach added, "Cambodia has a very good team. I played against them a couple of times with India. When you have a team that is settled and have a coach that has been there for some time, it makes all the difference.

We got together a little late. I have to say that the attitude of the players was incredibly good, and they worked a little bit harder than they have done before. I hope that tomorrow you will see the new Pakistan and the new start of football.”

Key Pakistani footballer, Easah Suliman, expressed the team's confidence and eagerness for the game: "We're confident and we have to be confident for the game. We're not going into the game thinking we won't win. As the coach said, we've been training hard and working well. We know it's gonna be a good crowd, and we're excited and looking forward to it.”

On the opposing side, Cambodia's Head Coach, Félix Dalmás, displayed a sense of confidence, emphasizing the strength of the Pakistani side: "We're going to play against a strong side tomorrow as I said FIFA ranking doesn't represent the quality they have. I think all the players understand their responsibility.

“The new players that we have and the players that have been here before, all have the same feeling and the same passion to represent the country. So, we will do our best to bring happiness to the people of Cambodia tomorrow,” he said.

The home-leg match against Cambodia was set to take place at the iconic Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on October 17.