Pakistan team reach New Zealand for T20 series

Pakistan cricket team on Monday reached Auckland from Sydney for a five-match T20I, commencing on January 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistan cricket team on Monday reached Auckland from Sydney for a five-match T20I, commencing on January 12.

The team would start training from Tuesday, a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named the captain, with wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan his deputy.

The PCB posted videos and photos of the players on its social media platforms, where they can be seen carrying their baggage at the airport.