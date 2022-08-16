UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Team To Feature In IBF World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A six-member Pakistan tenpin bowling team will compete in the 2022 International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) said on Tuesday.    The IBF World Cup will run from November 11-23 at Suncity Bowl on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

The event will see around 750 tenpin bowlers from 120 countries to vie for the prestigious individual and team awards.   The Pakistan outfit is comprised of Ahmer Saldera, Ijaz ur Rehman, Shabeer Laskar, Ali Suria, Amjed Mehmood and  Muhammad Hussain Chattha.

"The training camp for the preparation of the world cup will start from September 1 at Leisure Bowling Club Rawalpindi," President PTBF Ijaz ur Rehman told APP.

Ijaz, who is also part of Pakistan team said that Pakistan would be trying to make a respectable finishing in the event.

He said Pakistan bowlers would participate in the singles and team events of the World Cup.

"Although we don't have the services of a qualified foreign coach, we on our day can cause an upset," he said.

