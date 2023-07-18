Pakistan to face India in IBSA World Games cricket opener

Pakistan blind cricket team will face arch-rivals India in their opening match of the IBSA World Games on August 20 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, according to the schedule shared by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan blind cricket team will face arch-rivals India in their opening match of the IBSA World Games on August 20 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, according to the schedule shared by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday.

Pakistan team will reach Birmingham on August 17. Besides Pakistan, teams from Australia, England and Bangladesh are featuring in cricket event of the games.

Following is the schedule of the cricket matches.

Date Venue Group Start Time Team 20-08-23KESM 11:00amEnglandvAustralia 20-08-23KESM15:00pmIndiavPakistan � 21-08-23KESM11:00amEnglandvBangladesh 21-08-23KESM15:00pmIndiavAustralia 22-08-23Tally HoM11:00amEnglandvIndia 22-08-23Tally HoM15:00pmPakistanvBangladesh 23-08-23KESM10:30amAustraliavPakistan 23-08-23KESM15:00pmIndiavBangladesh 24-08-23KESM10:30amEnglandvPakistan 24-08-23KESM15:00pmAustraliavBangladesh 25-08-23Tally HoSF 113:00pmGroup 2nd PlacevGroup 3rd Place 26-08-23Edgbaston StadiumM15:30pmGroup WinnervSF Winner KES: King Edwards Boys school, Birmingham Tally Ho: Tally Ho Cricket Ground, Birmingham The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment, with more than 1250 competitors from 70 nations.

The games staged every four years are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside the Paralympic Games. The sports taking place during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling and tennis.