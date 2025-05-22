Pakistani Ju-Jitsu team off to Jordan for Asian Championship 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistan's national Ju-Jitsu team flew to Amman, Jordan on early Thursday to participate in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2025, scheduled to commence from Thursday.

The five-day prestigious continental event will feature top athletes from across Asia, with Pakistan fielding competitors in both the Adult and Under-21 (U21) categories.

According to the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF), the national squad includes Isra Waseem, Kainat Arif, Bano Butt, M. Ali Rashid, and Abdullah in the Adult category, while M. Yousuf Ali and Umar Yaseen will represent the country in the U21 category.

To further strengthen Pakistan’s representation, Dalawar Khan Sannan and Abu Hurrara have been appointed as official referees for the championship.

Tariq Ali, General Secretary of the PJJF, will lead the delegation and represent the country at the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union General Assembly.

Chairman PJJF Khalil Ahmed Khan expressed confidence in the team, saying the athletes had undergone rigorous training and were fully prepared to deliver strong performances. "We are confident in the capabilities of our athletes and expect commendable performances that reflect their hard work and dedication," he said. He also acknowledged the continued support of the Pakistan sports board in promoting Ju-Jitsu nationwide.

Tariq Ali echoed the optimism, highlighting the team’s previous success. “At the 2024 Asian Championship in Bangkok, our athletes performed remarkably well. M. Yousuf Ali and Umar Yaseen were crowned champions in the U18 Duo Men category, while Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif secured bronze medals in both the Duo Women and Show Women events,” he said.

He added that the Federation remained committed to providing international exposure to emerging athletes and enhancing the sport's footprint across Pakistan.