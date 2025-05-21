PCB announces revised T20I series schedule against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced revised schedule for highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The series will take place at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium from 28 May to 1 June 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced revised schedule for highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The series will take place at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium from 28 May to 1 June 2025.

The action-packed series will kick off with the first T20I on Wednesday, 28 May, followed by the second fixture on Friday, 30 May.

The third and final T20I is set to take place on Sunday, 1 June.

Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 25 May, with training sessions planned for 26 and 27 May to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series. All three matches will begin at 8pm local time.

The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium.