T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

BCB requests a slight delay in schedule to allow players time to adjust to local conditions and hold adequate practice sessions

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) The Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) on Wednesday raised concerns over the newly proposed schedule for the T20I series against Pakistan.

The sources said the BCB requested a slight delay in the schedule to allow players time to adjust to local conditions and hold adequate practice sessions. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier proposed matches on May 27, 29, and June 1.

However, under the revised schedule, the matches are now proposed to be held on May 28, May 30, and June 1 in Lahore.

The PCB is expected to make a final decision today by noon on whether to proceed with the original or revised schedule.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, due to Indian propaganda, several members of the Bangladesh team had initially refused to travel to Pakistan.

To resolve the issue, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a special one-day visit to Dubai yesterday, where he held meetings with the BCB Chairman and President and persuaded them to go ahead with the tour.

Under the new plan, the number of matches has been reduced from three to two, and Faisalabad has been dropped as a host venue.