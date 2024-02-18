Pakistan's Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Reach Colombo
Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Davis Cup Juniors and Billie Jean King Cup Juniors teams reached Colombo to participate in their respective tennis events, commencing from Monday.
On reaching Colombo, the teams wasted no time and had their first practice session for the events at the clay courts, a Pakistan Tennis Federation spokesman said.
The Davis Cup Juniors team is being led by coach Aqeel Khan and comprises of talented players including Hamza Roman, Mikaeel Shahbaz Ali Baig, and Abubakar Talha.
These promising players are known for their exceptional skills and determination on the court and will be looking forward to exhibit their talent in the competition.
On the other hand, the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors team, under the guidance of coach Sara Mansoor, is equally ready to showcase their talent. The team consists of players Amna Ali Qayum, Soha Ali, and Zunaisha Noor, who have been training hard to compete at the highest level.
