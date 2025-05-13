Open Menu

Pakistan’s Inaugural Women's Blind CWC Matches To Held In Nepal

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The first-ever Women's Blind Cricket World Cup is set to take place in India and Nepal in November, with Pakistan’s matches to be held in Kathmandu.

Talking to APP, Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and President of World Blind Cricket Limited, said Pakistan's matches will be held in Kathmandu, and if the team reaches the semi-finals and finals, those matches will also be held in Nepal.

To prepare for the World Cup, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council plans to start a training camp for national women's blind cricket players in July.

A total of 35 players from across the country will be invited to participate in the camp, with 20 players selected for further training.

A 16-member team will be announced in October.

Shah also highlighted the national women team's recent tour to Australia, which resulted in a draw.

He expressed hope that the team would perform well in the World Cup. Pakistan has been actively promoting blind cricket globally, having started the sport in Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistani coaches have trained players in these countries, and forty Afghan players participated in the World Cup held in Pakistan last year, he said.

He said Pakistan's national blind cricket team is currently ranked number one in the world in one-day and T20 formats. The country's coaches also provide training to blind players from other countries, demonstrating Pakistan's leadership in blind cricket worldwide, he said.

