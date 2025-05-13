Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISSOG to be organized in Mirpurkhas in August: Additional Com

MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Additional Commissioner II, Syed Abrar Ali Shah has said that Inter-Schools Special Olympics Games (ISSOG) would be organized in the district in August with the cooperation of Special Olympics Pakistan and the divisional administration would provide all possible support in that regard.

According to a handout issued here, he said was presiding over a meeting regarding ISSOG with a delegation led by Special Olympics Pakistan, Director Sports, Farkhanda .

He further said that it was a great opportunity to highlight talents of special children in the area as Special Olympics games were being organized in the district.

Earlier, Farkhanda gave a detailed information and said that Special Olympics included badminton, basketball, baseball, cricket, cycling, football, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis, tennis, field hockey games.

She also defined the objectives of Special Olympics were to provide year-round sports training to mentally retarded children and adults and various sports competitions among these players, provided all opportunities for physical training as well as encouragement.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Jhuddo, Ghazanfar Pradakh, District Sports Officer, Vashdev Malhi, President All Private Schools Management Association, Faisalzai, Principal Special education Schools Hassan Ali Leghari, Public school Mirpurkhas and representatives of other schools.

