PCB Announces Three-tier Player Development Program

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2023 | 08:37 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a three-tier development program to groom cricketers into quality professionals through establishment of sub-academies a la National Cricket Academy (NCA) in seven cities, specialised training camps for national cricketers and financial support project for the U19 players across the country

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, in consultation with Director of Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez endorsed this initiative for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket.

The PCB will collaborate with Defence Housing Authority (DHA) as the latter will provide land for cricket grounds in Islamabad, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Lahore and Peshawar for sub-academies. The Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi and the Inzamam-Ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan will also be granted the status of sub-academies with the provision of relevant resources.

As part of the development program, specialised training camps will be arranged for national and budding cricketers.

The U19 players will be provided extensive financial support along with skills training and thorough grooming as professionals.

Director of Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez, while announcing the development programmes said, “We are delighted to announce three development programmes with an aim to groom our young players, hone the skills of national players via specialised camps and activate the sub-academies for year-round training camps.

“This initiative will help our players get ready for the highly competitive cricket at the top level. It is the need of the hour to work on the skills of our players and provide them with world-class facilities. We will also target interior Sindh and erstwhile FATA for further development programmes so that the talent in far-fetched areas can also be turned into international product.”

