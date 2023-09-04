PCB chairman welcomes BCCI delegation, optimistic about cricketing relations

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday expressed optimism on Monday regarding the future of cricketing relations between Pakistan and India.

Zaka Ashraf extended a warm welcome to a delegation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which arrived in Lahore on the same day.

The visiting delegation included BCCI President Roger Binny and the board's Vice President Rajiv Shukla, among others.

This visit by the high-level BCCI delegation coincided with the ongoing Asia Cup, jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model. This arrangement was adopted after the Indian cricket board declined to tour Pakistan for the tournament last year.

According to a report, this marked the first visit of any BCCI delegation to Pakistan since November 2008. The delegation arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah Border.

Rajiv Shukla, while speaking to journalists in Lahore alongside the PCB chief and Binny, emphasized that their visit was centered on cricket. He encouraged Pakistan's fans to enjoy the Asia Cup, highlighting the impressive matches being organized in the tournament.

After a meeting with PCB chief Ashraf, Shukla, and Binny briefly interacted with the media. Shukla explained that the BCCI's secretary also served as the chairperson of the Asian Cricket Council, making their presence important as Pakistan was hosting the Asia Cup.

Binny mentioned that his last visit to Pakistan was in 2005 and clarified that they were in Pakistan to watch matches, including the one involving Afghanistan scheduled for the following day, as well as other matches in the tournament.

PCB Chairman Ashraf considered the arrival of the BCCI delegation as a significant moment. He expressed his gratitude to the Indian delegation for accepting the PCB's invitation and visiting Pakistan.

Ashraf stated that if the BCCI reciprocated the gesture, the PCB would respond in kind, fostering stronger ties between the two boards.

The reports also indicated that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was contemplating relocating games in the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup from Colombo due to impending wet weather in the Sri Lankan capital.

However, no formal decision had been made on this matter at the time of the report.