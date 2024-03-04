Open Menu

PCB To Observe Breast, Childhood Cancer Awareness Days In HBL PSL 9

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 09:53 PM

PCB to observe breast, childhood cancer awareness days in HBL PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make use of the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and childhood cancer

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make use of the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and childhood cancer.

In this connection, match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans scheduled on March 5 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi will be marked by the Pink Ribbon Day creating awareness regarding breast cancer, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The teams will wear pink ribbons and pink caps while the commentators will also put on pink ribbons.

Meanwhile messages regarding breast cancer awareness will be displayed on the big screen and also announced during the commentary.

On March 12, Gold Ribbon Day will be observed to raise awareness regarding childhood cancer in the game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. The venue will turn gold as players and commentators will don gold ribbons and caps.

The PCB has also invited four cancer patients on this occasion to attend the Gold Ribbon Day in Karachi and they will be presented with signed shirts from both the teams.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi March Gold Breast Cancer Cancer From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his el ..

President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election

14 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming ..

Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office

14 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up

Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up

14 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting

DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting

14 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application o ..

Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8

54 minutes ago
 CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ ..

CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme

54 minutes ago
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Packa ..

USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday

56 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch

Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch

56 minutes ago
 BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms ti ..

BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15

56 minutes ago
 All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to pe ..

All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner

56 minutes ago
 Progress not possible without justice in society: ..

Progress not possible without justice in society: Dr Asif Jah

56 minutes ago
 DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports