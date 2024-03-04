PCB to observe breast, childhood cancer awareness days in HBL PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make use of the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and childhood cancer

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make use of the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and childhood cancer.

In this connection, match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans scheduled on March 5 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi will be marked by the Pink Ribbon Day creating awareness regarding breast cancer, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The teams will wear pink ribbons and pink caps while the commentators will also put on pink ribbons.

Meanwhile messages regarding breast cancer awareness will be displayed on the big screen and also announced during the commentary.

On March 12, Gold Ribbon Day will be observed to raise awareness regarding childhood cancer in the game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. The venue will turn gold as players and commentators will don gold ribbons and caps.

The PCB has also invited four cancer patients on this occasion to attend the Gold Ribbon Day in Karachi and they will be presented with signed shirts from both the teams.